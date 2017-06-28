New battlefield medical techniques saving lives

As battlefield medicine continues to progress, new medical techniques being developed are now saving patients previously thought unlikely to survive.

One such procedure, called REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta), has now been used by US personnel for the first time in the field as part of ongoing operations in Iraq and Syria. The procedure is used to treat victims of significant trauma and in cases of major bleeding from chest, abdomen or pelvic injuries.

The REBOA technique involves stopping all blood flow temporarily while treating the most traumatic injuries. Four patients were treated and all survived.

The