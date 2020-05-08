Dry Combat Submersible needs a transporter

Leonardo set for BriteCloud 55-T tests despite COVID complications
Leonardo’s US electronics division plans to test the latest variant of its BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD), which is designed to equip large fixed-wing military …
US Naval Special Warfare Command, as a component of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), is seeking a transportation device to support the mobility requirements of the Dry Combat Submersible (DCS).
USSOCOM tasked its SOFWERX experimentation agency to host a series of events to identify suitable solutions capable of transporting the 14-tonne platform over land, air and sea. Designed in conjunction with Submergence Group, the DCS measures 9.36m x 2.34m and has a top speed of 7.5kt.
The DCS has been designed to insert eight US Navy SEALs (including a crew of two) up to 100km underwater, operating at depths
Already have an account? Log in
Leonardo’s US electronics division plans to test the latest variant of its BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD), which is designed to equip large fixed-wing military …
As the contemporary operating environment demands more of special forces, so requirements are growing and widening for specially equipped aircraft. From supporting ground forces to …
DEW Engineering and Development and Supacat have submitted their High Mobility Transporter (HMT) for the voluntary industry vehicle demonstration of the Next Generation Fighting Vehicle …
After nearly two decades of continuous combat operations in counter-terror and counter-violent extremist organisation environments, US special operations planners are seeing a decreasing return on …
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has developed a list of R&D; priorities to facilitate expeditionary logistics operations across future tactical environments. Several priority categories were …
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will officially stand up a new Program Executive Office (PEO) on 1 June to support programmes of record with software …