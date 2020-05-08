To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dry Combat Submersible needs a transporter

8th May 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by Andrew White in London

US Naval Special Warfare Command, as a component of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), is seeking a transportation device to support the mobility requirements of the Dry Combat Submersible (DCS).  

USSOCOM tasked its SOFWERX experimentation agency to host a series of events to identify suitable solutions capable of transporting the 14-tonne platform over land, air and sea. Designed in conjunction with Submergence Group, the DCS measures 9.36m x 2.34m and has a top speed of 7.5kt.

The DCS has been designed to insert eight US Navy SEALs (including a crew of two) up to 100km underwater, operating at depths

