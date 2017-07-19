NSW looks to Shark Marine's Navigator

US Naval Special Warfare Command is planning the procurement of underwater navigation systems from Ontario-based Shark Marine Technologies to meet special operations requirements, a recent solicitation has revealed.

According to the solicitation, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One (SDVT-1), based at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a requirement for four Shark Marine Navigator Systems ‘for task unit training, special operating procedure development and national mission tasking support'.

‘Shark Marine’s Navigator is an advanced diver guidance and sonar navigation system designed for operation in low visibility conditions,’ it stated.

‘The Navigator system can be hand-held or mounted on a diver delivery vehicle, and was