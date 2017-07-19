To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NSW looks to Shark Marine's Navigator

19th July 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by Scott Gourley in California

US Naval Special Warfare Command is planning the procurement of underwater navigation systems from Ontario-based Shark Marine Technologies to meet special operations requirements, a recent solicitation has revealed.

According to the solicitation, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One (SDVT-1), based at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, has a requirement for four Shark Marine Navigator Systems ‘for task unit training, special operating procedure development and national mission tasking support'.

‘Shark Marine’s Navigator is an advanced diver guidance and sonar navigation system designed for operation in low visibility conditions,’ it stated. 

‘The Navigator system can be hand-held or mounted on a diver delivery vehicle, and was

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley

Scott Gourley is a US-based writer on defence and security issues. A former US Army …

