D-Fend C-UAS system deployed by US Special Ops

D-Fend Solutions has been working with the US Department of Defense to co-develop advanced counter-UAS capabilities.

The company has been working with the US Assistant Secretary of Defense Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) to protect US troops and assure US national security with its EnforceAir C-UAS platform.

The EnforceAir advanced autonomous system automatically and passively detects, locates and identifies rogue UAS with multiple options for mitigation, minimising the risk to key infrastructure and personnel. The system takes control of and safely routes/lands threat C-UAS at a pre-defined safe zone. The mitigation capability includes drone swarms.

According to the company, EnforceAir is currently operated by US Special Operations units, the US Army, the FBI, the US Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Borders Patrol and the US Marshal service.

Zohar Halachmi, chairman and CEO of D-Fend solutions, said: ‘It is a tremendous honour to be chosen to protect the US forces and most valued critical assets. We are very proud to be working together with the US CTTSO team, protecting US soldiers and citizens.

The system is marketed in the US by ELTA North America.