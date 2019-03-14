To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CANSOFCOM explores reserve element

14th March 2019 - 16:14 GMT | by Andrew White in London

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) is considering the “accelerated recruitment” of civilians in order to diversify specialists skill sets across the organization.

The move, which would enable the direct entry of civilians into CANSOFCOM units, comes at a time when the Department of National Defence is also looking at ways to increase the manpower of the command by a total of 605 operators.

This manpower requirement was first disclosed in the Canadian Government’s “Strong, Secure, Engaged” Defence Strategy, published in 2017, which called for the increase in manpower over a seven-year period. 

As defense sources confirmed to Shephard

