Analysis: US SOF involvement in Philippines
The US closure of Joint Special Operations Task Force - Philippines (JSOTF-P) in Mindanao, southern Philippines in 2015 appears to have been premature, in light of the vicious months-long fighting in Marawi in which Philippine government troops have been engaged.
US Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted as much when testifying before a Senate Armed Services subcommittee in June. He stated, ‘In 2014, we cancelled the named operation that we had down there, out of perhaps a premature view that we were gaining success. Without [the task force], we lost some of the funding lines that we would have been otherwise
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Special Operations
-
Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces' operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
-
Polaris unveils new military snowmobile for Arctic SOF operations
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
-
Canadian light and beacon solutions promise to improve safety for SOF teams
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
-
SOF Week 2025: Global threats and industry opportunities in focus (video)
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
-
Japan to set up DARPA-style institute to tackle evolving threat of cyber warfare
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
-
Eurosatory day four: Images from across the show
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.