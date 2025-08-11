To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Zumwalt-class hypersonic missile plan progresses with demonstration set for 2027

Zumwalt-class hypersonic missile plan progresses with demonstration set for 2027

11th August 2025 - 14:41 GMT | by Peter Taberner in Leicester, England

RSS

USS Zumwalt will undergo conversion starting mid-2026. (Photo: USN)

The US Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyer is a stealth ship originally designed to consist of a fleet of 32 but has been cut back to three. Conceived for a land-attack role, it is now being fitted with a hypersonic missile capability.

The US Navy (USN) is changing the primary mission of its DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer, by placing a Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile capability on one of its ships for the first time. It is a significant shift for the destroyer which was originally conceived as being a land attack vessel only.

This capability is scheduled to be demonstrated on the lead ship in 2027, according to a recent report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), with modernisation for the capability to be started in mid-2026.

The CPS is a conventional, boost-glide hypersonic weapon system, and the testing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Peter Taberner

Author

Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us