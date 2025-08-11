Zumwalt-class hypersonic missile plan progresses with demonstration set for 2027
The US Navy (USN) is changing the primary mission of its DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyer, by placing a Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile capability on one of its ships for the first time. It is a significant shift for the destroyer which was originally conceived as being a land attack vessel only.
This capability is scheduled to be demonstrated on the lead ship in 2027, according to a recent report by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO), with modernisation for the capability to be started in mid-2026.
The CPS is a conventional, boost-glide hypersonic weapon system, and the testing
