What capabilities are being tested under AUKUS Pillar II?
Autonomous and uncrewed systems are at the heart of Pillar II of the tripartite agreement between Australia, the UK and the US – AUKUS – with another round of testing under the Maritime Big Play exercise recently being completed in Australia marking another milestone in the project.
The goal of the Maritime Big Play series of exercises is to allow the three pillar countries, alongside potential external partners including Canada, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, to test the advanced technologies of multiple companies that aim to tackle threats both above and beneath the water.
In the latest tests, around 30 next-generation
