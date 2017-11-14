To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Wärtsilä to upgrade CCG vessels

14th November 2017 - 13:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Wärtsilä will upgrade the propulsion generators of the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) 1100 class High Endurance Multi-task Vessels to improve reliability, the company announced on 9 November.

The vessels are used for buoy tending, search and rescue operations and icebreaking in each of the three regions covered by the CCG.

Wärtsilä and Public Services and Procurement Canada signed an agreement for replacing the diesel engines and integration work in July 2017. The contract covers one vessel but allows for the five additional 1100 class vessels and for a training engine.

The Wärtsilä engines are designed to be capable of doing a load step of 43%, as required by an icebreaker, and to operate in cold air conditions at full load where the air temperature can fall as low as -30° Celsius and rise as high as +45° Celsius.

