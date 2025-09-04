US Navy selects 25 companies for up to $1.9 billion nuclear submarine contract
The US Navy (USN) has announced a multi-contract award for 25 companies worth a combined US$1.1 billion with the potential to rise to $1.9 billion if vendors exercise contract options.
The contract covers discrete, non-discrete and other production work to support the USN’s public shipyards in carrying out repair, maintenance and modernisation of nuclear-powered attack submarines undergoing scheduled chief of naval operations (CNO) maintenance availabilities.
Work will be carried out in varying proportions across four major shipyards: Norfolk, Virginia (35%); Bremerton, Washington (25%); Kittery, Maine (20%); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (20%).
The operation is expected to be completed by August
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
UK reinforces relations with Nordic neighbours amid potential warship deals with Denmark and Sweden
Hot on the heels of Norway selecting BAE Systems to build five Type 26 anti-submarine frigates, the UK government is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ on new warship orders for two more Scandinavian countries.
-
Royal New Zealand Navy outlines modernisation goals
The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) has a crunch time coming up as it looks to refresh its fleet before 2040, and prepares to begin operating Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, although it is at the back of a long ordering queue. A key part of any solution is looking at what neighbouring Australia is buying.
-
US Coast Guard awards contracts for the construction of up to 150 aids to navigation vessels
Agreements with Inventech Marine Solutions and North River Boats cover the acquisition of trailerable aids to navigation boats and cutter boats - aids to navigation – small.
-
US Navy confirms MQ-25 Stingray first flight tests for this year
The system will be the world’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft, according to the US Navy.