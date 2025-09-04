To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy selects 25 companies for up to $1.9 billion nuclear submarine contract

4th September 2025 - 17:35 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

Columbia-class vessels are set to replace Ohio-class submarines. (Photo: US Navy/Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy)

The multi-award contract will support the scheduled repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered attack submarines at the US Navy’s primary public shipyards.

The US Navy (USN) has announced a multi-contract award for 25 companies worth a combined US$1.1 billion with the potential to rise to $1.9 billion if vendors exercise contract options.

The contract covers discrete, non-discrete and other production work to support the USN’s public shipyards in carrying out repair, maintenance and modernisation of nuclear-powered attack submarines undergoing scheduled chief of naval operations (CNO) maintenance availabilities.

Work will be carried out in varying proportions across four major shipyards: Norfolk, Virginia (35%); Bremerton, Washington (25%); Kittery, Maine (20%); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (20%).

The operation is expected to be completed by August

