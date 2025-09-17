To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy seeks suppliers for Landing Craft Utility 1700-class

17th September 2025 - 10:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A Landing Craft Utility approaches the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan. (Photo: US Navy)

With ongoing market research to find potential shipyards for building LCUs, NAVSEA intends to issue a request for proposals for the programme next year.

The US Navy (USN) has been working on the acquisition process of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700 class and is currently conducting market research to identify potential suppliers for the new capabilities.

In a sources sought notice published last week, the Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) claimed that a request for proposals (RfP) should be published in early 2026, “with contract award to follow later”.

“The government would be interested in both the most economically built profile as well as the most aggressive timeline,” the document stated.

The new capabilities will replace the 1610-class vessels, which have been in service

