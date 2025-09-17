US Navy seeks suppliers for Landing Craft Utility 1700-class
The US Navy (USN) has been working on the acquisition process of Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700 class and is currently conducting market research to identify potential suppliers for the new capabilities.
In a sources sought notice published last week, the Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) claimed that a request for proposals (RfP) should be published in early 2026, “with contract award to follow later”.
“The government would be interested in both the most economically built profile as well as the most aggressive timeline,” the document stated.
The new capabilities will replace the 1610-class vessels, which have been in service
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia’s A$12 billion Perth shipyard upgrade offers positive sign for AUKUS
While the Australian government insists the investment is predominantly aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities, the upgrade also bodes well for the AUKUS pact which Australia’s defence minister said “is going well”.
-
DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology
At DSEI 2025, Red Cat outlines its expansion from UAVs into uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), positioning itself as a multi-domain defence provider spanning land, sea, and air.
-
Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract
The vessels are expected to deliver a major boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, with production set to start immediately.
-
Royal Canadian Navy will start operating class 2 UAVs in 2028
Acquired under Canada’s Department of National Defence ISTAR UAS project, the drones will be deployed from the Halifax-class frigates.