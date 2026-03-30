US Navy to acquire and test uncrewed surface vessel prototypes by the end of FY2026

The US Navy (USN) intends to rapidly advance with its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) programme by acquiring prototypes and conducting on-water testing by the end of the current fiscal year. The future capabilities are scheduled to be operational in FY2027.

The branch is seeking “technically mature solutions”, including both converted vessels and newly constructed platforms, according to a request for prototype proposal (RPP) issued last week by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS).

With the submission of proposals due on 17 April, the notice stated that the service is interested in hearing from vendors capable