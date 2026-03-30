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US Navy to acquire and test uncrewed surface vessel prototypes by the end of FY2026

30th March 2026 - 11:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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USN Sea Hunters conduct training in San Diego Bay, California. (Photo: US Navy)

The new autonomous surface vessels are planned to be operationally fielded in FY2027, following the completion of on-water trials.

The US Navy (USN) intends to rapidly advance with its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) programme by acquiring prototypes and conducting on-water testing by the end of the current fiscal year. The future capabilities are scheduled to be operational in FY2027.

The branch is seeking “technically mature solutions”, including both converted vessels and newly constructed platforms, according to a request for prototype proposal (RPP) issued last week by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS).

With the submission of proposals due on 17 April, the notice stated that the service is interested in hearing from vendors capable

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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