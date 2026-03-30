US Navy to acquire and test uncrewed surface vessel prototypes by the end of FY2026
The US Navy (USN) intends to rapidly advance with its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) programme by acquiring prototypes and conducting on-water testing by the end of the current fiscal year. The future capabilities are scheduled to be operational in FY2027.
The branch is seeking “technically mature solutions”, including both converted vessels and newly constructed platforms, according to a request for prototype proposal (RPP) issued last week by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS).
With the submission of proposals due on 17 April, the notice stated that the service is interested in hearing from vendors capable
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Iran and the future of amphibious operations: crewed and uncrewed solutions
Amphibious operations are a very unique type of military operation, and global defence industries are developing new solutions to enhance capabilities and efficiency.
-
Hanwha Ocean and TKMS are firming up their Canadian next-gen submarine proposals
CPSP competitors are proposing platforms fitted with advanced, next-generation capabilities to be built and sustained in cooperation with the Canadian industry.
-
Uncrewed fleets emerge as AUKUS nations’ answer to capability interval
While their multibillion-dollar nuclear submarine ambitions move forward at a glacial industrial pace, all three countries are making a swifter bet: fleets of uncrewed vessels that can be built, deployed and iterated in years rather than decades.