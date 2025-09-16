US Coast Guard orders 10 additional Fast Response Cutters
The US Coast Guard (USCG) announced last week that it has exercised a US$507 million agreement option with Bollinger Shipyards for the construction of 10 additional Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters (FRCs). The first platform of this batch is expected to be delivered in FY2028.
With this order, the number of FRCs on contract to be handed over to service in the coming years will jump from seven to 17. The final acquisition numbers, in turn, will go from 67 to 77. To date, the branch has received 60 platforms, of which 58 cutters are in operation.
The purchase of
