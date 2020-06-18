US approves FMS of Mark VI Patrol boats to Ukraine
The US State Department has given the green light to a potential FMS of up to 16 Mark VI Patrol Boats and other related equipment to Ukraine for an estimated cost of $600 million.
The contract, if approved, would also include 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems, 20 EO/IR radars, 16 Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) 5km loudspeaker systems, 16 IFF systems, 40 MK44 cannons and communications equipment.
Mark VI Patrol Boats are a modern, fast, short-range vessel which will enable Ukraine to defend its territorial waters and support maritime security operations.
Safe Boats International, based in Bremerton, Washington will be the prime contractor once the contract is approved.
