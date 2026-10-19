Unsettled waters in the North: can navies still trust their Arctic acoustic maps?
As Arctic sea passages open up, navies are beginning to invest in the autonomous sensors, environmental modelling and communications required to preserve their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) advantage in the region.
Research conducted during the US Navy’s Operation Ice Camp 2026 offered a glimpse of how that challenge might be addressed. MIT Lincoln Laboratory researchers tested a higher-fidelity geophone to capture vibrations from moving and cracking ice, while a related trial used a modem developed by Norwegian defence start-up Havguard to transmit data through 3.6ft of sea ice.
By the time Ice Camp 2028 comes around, the same team hopes to
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