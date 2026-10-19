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Unsettled waters in the North: can navies still trust their Arctic acoustic maps?

19th October 2026 - 15:53 GMT | by Alix Valenti in Toulouse, France

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UUVs such as this Bluefin-21 are increasingly being deployed on survey missions below the Arctic ice cap. (Photo: General Dynamics Mission Systems)

The changing Arctic environment is creating new challenges for submarine detection, driving demand for distributed sensors, uncrewed underwater vehicles and real-time acoustic modelling.

As Arctic sea passages open up, navies are beginning to invest in the autonomous sensors, environmental modelling and communications required to preserve their anti-submarine warfare (ASW) advantage in the region.

Research conducted during the US Navy’s Operation Ice Camp 2026 offered a glimpse of how that challenge might be addressed. MIT Lincoln Laboratory researchers tested a higher-fidelity geophone to capture vibrations from moving and cracking ice, while a related trial used a modem developed by Norwegian defence start-up Havguard to transmit data through 3.6ft of sea ice.

By the time Ice Camp 2028 comes around, the same team hopes to

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Alix Valenti

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Alix Valenti

Dr Alix Valenti is an international freelance defence journalist. Her main focus is on naval …

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