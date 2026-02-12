UK ‘Hybrid Navy’ steps up as Norway cooperation reinforces Arctic strategy
The UK is pushing ahead with its transformation into a ‘Hybrid Navy’ to maintain an operational advantage over Russian threats, alongside bolstering its cooperation with Norway in the Atlantic as part of the ongoing Russian deterrence effort in the GIUK gap and Arctic approaches.
The Hybrid Navy concept, under the First Sea Lord’s Warfighting Ready Plan 2029, involves the modernisation of the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) operational capabilities with a focus on crewed, uncrewed and autonomous vessels to combat modern threats, including infrastructure sabotage, missiles and submarines. The idea is to create a more agile, responsive force using a combination
