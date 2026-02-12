To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  UK 'Hybrid Navy' steps up as Norway cooperation reinforces Arctic strategy

UK ‘Hybrid Navy’ steps up as Norway cooperation reinforces Arctic strategy

12th February 2026 - 11:35 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

The UK and Norway will operate a combined fleet of Type 26 frigates to support anti-submarine warfare efforts. (Photo: BAE Systems)

As Russia commits billions to new warships and stealth submarines, the UK is reshaping its strategy with expanded troop deployments, shared frigate fleets and a shift towards uncrewed platforms.

The UK is pushing ahead with its transformation into a ‘Hybrid Navy’ to maintain an operational advantage over Russian threats, alongside bolstering its cooperation with Norway in the Atlantic as part of the ongoing Russian deterrence effort in the GIUK gap and Arctic approaches.

The Hybrid Navy concept, under the First Sea Lord’s Warfighting Ready Plan 2029, involves the modernisation of the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) operational capabilities with a focus on crewed, uncrewed and autonomous vessels to combat modern threats, including infrastructure sabotage, missiles and submarines. The idea is to create a more agile, responsive force using a combination

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

