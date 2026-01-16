UK and France signal shift to autonomous helicopters to boost naval power

As navies continue to adapt their strategies and develop hybrid capabilities to derisk maritime operations, with rising budgets for uncrewed and autonomous systems and crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) platforms, autonomous helicopters are becoming increasingly essential to force structures.

Following a contract award this week for an undisclosed sum – which Shephard Defence Insight research estimates could be US$28.8 million – the French Navy is set to receive six VSR700 uncrewed aerial systems from 2028 under the navy’s systèmes de drone aérien de la marine (SDAM) programme.

Manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group, the VSR700 will be used by the navy for