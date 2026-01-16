To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK and France signal shift to autonomous helicopters to boost naval power

16th January 2026 - 16:50 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The VSR700 could be integrated with the French Navy’s Aquitaine-class FREMM frigates and Admiral Ronarc’h-class FDI frigates. (Photo: Airbus)

Recent developments in France and the UK highlight how autonomous helicopters are becoming central to naval force design as navies seek to integrate crewed and uncrewed systems at sea.

As navies continue to adapt their strategies and develop hybrid capabilities to derisk maritime operations, with rising budgets for uncrewed and autonomous systems and crewed-uncrewed teaming (CUC-T) platforms, autonomous helicopters are becoming increasingly essential to force structures.

Following a contract award this week for an undisclosed sum – which Shephard Defence Insight research estimates could be US$28.8 million – the French Navy is set to receive six VSR700 uncrewed aerial systems from 2028 under the navy’s systèmes de drone aérien de la marine (SDAM) programme

Manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group, the VSR700 will be used by the navy for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us