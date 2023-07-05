To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK faces £100 million bill for frigate refit

5th July 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The refit of the Duke-class frigate HMS Westminster is estimated to cost £100 million. (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The cost of keeping the frigate fleet going poses a challenge for UK RN.

The refit of UK RN Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster is estimated to cost £100 million ($127 million), according to UK Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge.

Cartlidge revealed the price tag in response to a Parliamentary question.

In response to another question, the Minister declined to disclose when the refit of HMS Westminster was estimated to be completed.

Cartlidge said: ‘We do not disclose the date refits are expected to conclude, as this could give rise to the release of operationally sensitive information.’

Previously, it was disclosed that the refit of another Type 23 frigate, HMS Iron Duke, was estimated to cost around £103 million. This figure is subject to final negotiations with Babcock.

HMS Iron Duke’s refit ran from 2018 to 2023 and took some 1.7 million hours of work.

