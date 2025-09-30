To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK and Norway strengthen defence bond with maiden NSM launch

30th September 2025 - 16:35 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey

The test firing took place as part of Exercise Aegir 25 at Norway’s Andøya test range. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The firing of the Naval Strike Missile from the Royal Navy’s HMS Somerset in Norway’s Arctic rocket range signals a growing collaboration between the UK and the Scandinavian nation.

The Royal Navy (RN) has successfully completed the first firing of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from its HMS Somerset Type 23 frigate in a Nato exercise carried out in Norwegian seas. The joint exercise was carried out alongside Norwegian and Polish units, with the weapon already in service in both countries, along with the US.

The NSM launch highlights the ongoing close collaboration between the UK and Norway, and follows closely behind Norway’s recent selection of the UK’s BAE Systems’ Type 26 anti-submarine frigate in a £10 billion (US$13.5 billion) deal. A key advantage of the decision, according to both

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

