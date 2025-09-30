UK and Norway strengthen defence bond with maiden NSM launch

The Royal Navy (RN) has successfully completed the first firing of the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from its HMS Somerset Type 23 frigate in a Nato exercise carried out in Norwegian seas. The joint exercise was carried out alongside Norwegian and Polish units, with the weapon already in service in both countries, along with the US.

The NSM launch highlights the ongoing close collaboration between the UK and Norway, and follows closely behind Norway’s recent selection of the UK’s BAE Systems’ Type 26 anti-submarine frigate in a £10 billion (US$13.5 billion) deal. A key advantage of the decision, according to both