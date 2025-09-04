UK reinforces relations with Nordic neighbours amid potential warship deals with Denmark and Sweden
The UK government is said to be close to settling an agreement with Denmark and Sweden to build Babcock International Group’s Type 31 frigates at Rosyth Dockyard in Fife, Scotland, according to reports in the Financial Times.
It is a further nod from Whitehall that the UK is prioritising its close partnerships with north European countries, as the talks with Copenhagen and Stockholm coincide with the announcement that Norway had selected BAE Systems’ Type 26 anti-submarine frigate for a £10 billion (US$13.5 billion) agreement to deliver five ships, marking the UK’s largest ever warship export deal.
Sources who spoke
