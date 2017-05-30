UDT Europe 2017: Germany’s procurement boost

The 2016 White Paper on the future of the Bundeswehr marked a turning point for the German military, seeing a need for growth in the surface and subsurface domains and a move away from budgetary constraints.

In line with this, the German Navy is looking to embark on various procurement programmes over the coming years including new submarines, new Type 125 frigates and up to five new K130 corvettes. The first of the Type 125 frigates is set to be commissioned this year.

‘We will see more money for defence…especially as the US continues to press its allies to