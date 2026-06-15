The FDI frigate: a growing success story with more opportunities to come

The Defence and Intervention (FDI) frigate was first developed for the French Navy to replace its La Fayette-class frigates, with the first-in-class beginning construction in October 2019 before entering into service in October 2025.

So far, the French Navy has placed orders for five frigates, with the initial €3.8 billion (US$4.29 billion) contract being awarded in October 2017.

The vessel has also been ordered by the Hellenic Navy for its initially three-vessel-strong Kimon-class, before an additional frigate was ordered in September 2025. The lead ship was commissioned in December 2025 after beginning construction in 2021.

France initially procured