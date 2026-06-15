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The FDI frigate: a growing success story with more opportunities to come

15th June 2026 - 09:58 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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Naval Group’s FDI frigate was recently selected by Sweden for its Luleå-class programme. (Photo: Naval Group)

Designed as a multi-role frigate with both anti-submarine and air defence capabilities, Naval Group’s medium-sized FDI frigate increasingly stands out as a success story in an industry wrought with delays.

The Defence and Intervention (FDI) frigate was first developed for the French Navy to replace its La Fayette-class frigates, with the first-in-class beginning construction in October 2019 before entering into service in October 2025.

So far, the French Navy has placed orders for five frigates, with the initial €3.8 billion (US$4.29 billion) contract being awarded in October 2017.

The vessel has also been ordered by the Hellenic Navy for its initially three-vessel-strong Kimon-class, before an additional frigate was ordered in September 2025. The lead ship was commissioned in December 2025 after beginning construction in 2021.

France initially procured

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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