Thales wins DE&S contract for portable autonomous command centres
Thales has been awarded a major contract by UK military equipment purchaser Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) for the design, development and delivery of portable autonomous command centres. These command centres will be used to enhance the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Mine Counter Measure (MCM) capabilities by allowing for greater integration of autonomous systems and other uncrewed assets.
The Thales system is a containerised solution that is air transportable and mobile, with the option of shore-based operation or from an RN vessel.
The command centres are modular in design and will integrate artificial intelligence from Thales’ AI accelerator cortAIx, while also incorporating Thales’
