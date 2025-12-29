To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Thales wins DE&S contract for portable autonomous command centres

29th December 2025 - 09:01 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

RSS

Thales’ containerised remote command centre. (Photo: Thales)

The agreement to provide portable autonomous command centres to the UK Royal Navy will enhance the service’s Mine Counter Measure operations and further integrate autonomous and uncrewed systems into its fleet.

Thales has been awarded a major contract by UK military equipment purchaser Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) for the design, development and delivery of portable autonomous command centres. These command centres will be used to enhance the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Mine Counter Measure (MCM) capabilities by allowing for greater integration of autonomous systems and other uncrewed assets.

The Thales system is a containerised solution that is air transportable and mobile, with the option of shore-based operation or from an RN vessel.

The command centres are modular in design and will integrate artificial intelligence from Thales’ AI accelerator cortAIx, while also incorporating Thales’

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

William Lupton

Author

William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us