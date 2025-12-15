Thales’ new Sonar 76Nano could equip UK Royal Navy on anti-submarine warfare missions
Thales has unveiled a new sonar prototype, the Sonar 76Nano. It derives from Thales’ Sonar 2076 and is a modular system, designed to be a capability equipped onto medium to extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) and systems.
A prototype has been developed within 10 months of initial concepts and is being marketed to the UK Royal Navy (RN) as a solution for the Atlantic Bastion and Atlantic Net initiatives. Thales has invested around £2 million into the project so far.
Sonar 76Nano is intended to be deployed on UUVs for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and critical infrastructure surveillance operations. It is composed of
