  • Thales’ new Sonar 76Nano could equip UK Royal Navy on anti-submarine warfare missions

Thales’ new Sonar 76Nano could equip UK Royal Navy on anti-submarine warfare missions

15th December 2025 - 08:45 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

Concept image of the Sonar 76Nano on a UUV. (Image: Thales)

The new sonar is designed to equip uncrewed underwater vessels, with the potential to be used by the Royal Navy for its Atlantic Bastion and Atlantic Net missions.

Thales has unveiled a new sonar prototype, the Sonar 76Nano. It derives from Thales’ Sonar 2076 and is a modular system, designed to be a capability equipped onto medium to extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) and systems. 

A prototype has been developed within 10 months of initial concepts and is being marketed to the UK Royal Navy (RN) as a solution for the Atlantic Bastion and Atlantic Net initiatives. Thales has invested around £2 million into the project so far.

Sonar 76Nano is intended to be deployed on UUVs for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and critical infrastructure surveillance operations. It is composed of

