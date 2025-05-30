Swedish Visby frigates to get air defence system under $166 million contract

The Swedish Navy’s Visby-class corvettes are to be equipped with an anti-aircraft capability under a SEK1.6 billion (US$166 million) contract placed by the Swedish Defence Procurement Agency (FMV) with Saab.

The addition of the capability is part of a mid-life upgrade for the ships which are expected to remain in service until 2040.

The corvettes will thus be equipped with the ship-based air defence missile system Sea Ceptor and Common Anti-air Modular Missiles (CAMM) and in 2023 the FMV awarded a contract to MBDA for the supply of CAMM missiles.

The upgrade will be carried out at Saab in Karlskrona