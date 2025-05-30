To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Swedish Visby frigates to get air defence system under $166 million contract

Swedish Visby frigates to get air defence system under $166 million contract

30th May 2025 - 14:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Swedish Navy operates five Visby class corvettes. (Photo: Jimmie Adamsson/The Swedish Armed Forces)

Saab announced in 2021 that it had signed an agreement with Swedish defence procurement for the development of plans for a Visby upgrade. One aspect of the upgrade is for the introduction of a surface-to-air missile capability.

The Swedish Navy’s Visby-class corvettes are to be equipped with an anti-aircraft capability under a SEK1.6 billion (US$166 million) contract placed by the Swedish Defence Procurement Agency (FMV) with Saab.

The addition of the capability is part of a mid-life upgrade for the ships which are expected to remain in service until 2040.

The corvettes will thus be equipped with the ship-based air defence missile system Sea Ceptor and Common Anti-air Modular Missiles (CAMM) and in 2023 the FMV awarded a contract to MBDA for the supply of CAMM missiles.

The upgrade will be carried out at Saab in Karlskrona

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us