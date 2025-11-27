To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain

Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain

27th November 2025 - 09:05 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in London, UK

RSS

The Royal Swedish Navy currently operates five Visby-class corvettes. (Photo: Jimmie Adamsson/The Swedish Armed Forces)

Sweden decided last year that it wanted a significantly larger warship for its Luleå Class programme than originally planned, with three likely contenders that could potentially deliver within the country’s tight schedule.

Earlier this week, Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson confirmed that the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) was likely to make a final decision on its four Luleå-class vessels in the early part of 2026, with an aim of getting the first two frigates into service by 2030, followed by two more in 2035.

Jonson’s comments on the programme’s “ambitious timeline” came shortly after a meeting with Catherine Vautrin, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces, following on from France’s Naval Group offering its Frégate de Défense et d’Intervention (FDI) last month.

The Royal Swedish Navy (RSwN) currently operates five

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us