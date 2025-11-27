Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain
Earlier this week, Swedish Minister of Defence Pål Jonson confirmed that the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) was likely to make a final decision on its four Luleå-class vessels in the early part of 2026, with an aim of getting the first two frigates into service by 2030, followed by two more in 2035.
Jonson’s comments on the programme’s “ambitious timeline” came shortly after a meeting with Catherine Vautrin, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces, following on from France’s Naval Group offering its Frégate de Défense et d’Intervention (FDI) last month.
The Royal Swedish Navy (RSwN) currently operates five
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
How the use of artificial intelligence will affect the US Coast Guard’s acquisitions
The USCG is pursuing AI tools to improve the way the service conducts its procurement and fielding processes.
-
US Coast Guard pursues solutions to increase maritime domain dominance
The USCG is seeking technologies, services and applications to better connect its assets and speed up the decision-making process.
-
How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme
The new modular vessel is expected to be developed for both commercial and defence use, with a heavy focus on production speed and mission flexibility.