Spain’s F100 upgrade mirrors Aegis modernisation paths in allied navies

2nd February 2026 - 11:50 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

Spain’s Alvaro de Bazan-class carries out roles including defence of amphibious forces, air defence, anti-submarine warfare and missile defence. (Photo: Jonathan Nye/US Navy)

The Spanish Navy’s Alvaro de Bazan-class of air defence frigates will receive the latest Aegis Weapon System technology among other modernisations to extend the service life to 2045.

Following on from Spain’s Council of Ministers giving the go-ahead for the mid-life upgrade (MLU) of the navy’s five F100 frigates in November last year, the US State Department has approved a US$1.7 billion package to modernise the fleet under a foreign military sale (FMS).

Enhancing air defence capabilities, improving the vessels’ electronic warfare and command systems, upgrading missile launch systems and enabling enhanced detection and tracking with new radar systems formed the core of the frigate upgrade programme in the FMS.

Five new Aegis Weapon Systems (AWS) are set to be procured from the US under the deal; one

