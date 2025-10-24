South Korea displays domestic technology capabilities with KSS-III submarine launch
This week marked the launch of the first KSS-III Batch II submarine, named Jang Yeong-sil (SS 087), for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN).
Designed by Hanwha Ocean and unveiled at the shipbuilder’s Geoje dockyard in the province of South Gyeongsang, the hunter-killer submarine (SSK) is indigenous to South Korea and represents a significant advancement in the country’s defence capabilities against threats from North Korea.
The new 89m-long, 3,600t submarine is the first of its kind for the ROKN, with South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) describing it as “a core strategic asset with enhanced capabilities to respond to various maritime threats” on
