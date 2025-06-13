To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea advances next-gen naval concepts for future force needs

13th June 2025 - 08:56 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Busan, South Korea

RSS

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries showed this scale model of the 4,000t HCX-25 future combat ship, combining various technologies for future adoption. (Photo: author)

HHI and Hanwha Ocean outline highly autonomous and unmanned-enabled designs as the ROKN explores force structure for the 2030s and beyond.

South Korea’s shipbuilding industry continues to develop ambitious naval concepts, with many of these next-generation surface and subsurface designs showcased at the recent MADEX 2025 exhibition, held in Busan last month, as manufacturers explore future deployment and export opportunities.

HHI’s HCX-25 concept combines autonomy, AI and new technologies

Shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) exhibited its 4,000t HCX-25 future combat ship, a concept combining various technologies for potential adoption perhaps a decade or two later. It has a naval cockpit, similar to that found on Fincantieri’s PPA, meaning the bridge crewing can reduce to just two navigators thanks to artificial

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

