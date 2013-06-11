Second attempt at Canadian JSS project moves ahead

Canada has selected the Type 702 off-the-shelf design from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for its Joint Support Ship (JSS) project.

The Canadian DND announced the decision in early June and new design images for the JSS were released by TKMS on 10 June.

The company said that it would ‘prepare the design package which Canada will provide to Vancouver Shipyards to review in preparation for actual production’.

Vancouver Shipyards was chosen by the DND in 2010 to build the two JSS as part of its National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy that will ensure Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ships are built in