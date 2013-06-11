To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Second attempt at Canadian JSS project moves ahead

11th June 2013 - 15:10 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

RSS

Canada has selected the Type 702 off-the-shelf design from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for its Joint Support Ship (JSS) project.

The Canadian DND announced the decision in early June and new design images for the JSS were released by TKMS on 10 June.

The company said that it would ‘prepare the design package which Canada will provide to Vancouver Shipyards to review in preparation for actual production’.

Vancouver Shipyards was chosen by the DND in 2010 to build the two JSS as part of its National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy that will ensure Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ships are built in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us