Philippine Navy looks to old and new vessels to beef up its fleet
The Philippines is eyeing the procurement of around five second-hand Abukuma-class destroyer escorts from Japan in an effort to supplement new warships under construction by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in South Korea.
Following an invitation from Japan’s Ministry of Defence, the Philippine Navy (PN) will soon perform a joint visual inspection of the six ships of the Abukuma class. The possibility of transferring these well-armed vessels had earlier been discussed by Japanese and Philippine officials on the sidelines of June’s Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
The PN said in a statement: “This planned inspection forms part of exploratory discussions
