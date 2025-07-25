Philippine Navy looks to old and new vessels to beef up its fleet

JS Tone is a Japanese navy Abukuma-class destroyer and the Philippines is interested in taking some of the ships in this class. (Photo: author)

The Philippines has turned to regional neighbours Japan and South Korea in a effort to boost its naval fleet with new and ex-Japanese ships. The bonds between the countries is an acknowledgment of the rising power of China and the continued manoeuvres of the Asian giant throughout the region.