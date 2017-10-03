Pacific 2017: Lacroix to pack a greater wallop

Lacroix announced at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney that it had formally acquired the naval business assets of Wallop Defence Systems in the UK.

Lacroix, a maker of decoy systems and launchers such as Sylena, views this as a good time for the takeover as the French company makes a major push on the international market.

A number of countries use Wallop’s Barricade and Super Barricade decoy system and navies are approaching the time when they need to upgrade or replace these systems.

The company said in a statement: ‘Lacroix is therefore extending the promotion of the