Navantia combat systems selected for Chinese-built Thai LPD

6th March 2025 - 13:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Navantia will be responsible for installing mission-critical equipment such as a combat management system and weapons aboard HTMS Chang. (Photo: RTN)

The landing platform dock, believed to be the largest naval vessel that China has exported, will see the Chinese-built vessel embrace Western technology.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) recent announcement that Navantia had won a tender to install mission-critical equipment aboard the force’s Type 071E landing platform dock (LPD), HTMS Chang, will see the Spanish shipbuilder provide a combat management system (CMS), surveillance systems, fire control system, weapons systems, inertial navigation system and support equipment.

Awarded for a contract value of THB909.5 million (US$26.6 million), the original tender was announced last May, with other contenders believed to have included Aselsan, Hartech, IAI, Leonardo, Rafael and Thales.

Navantia will install its Catiz CMS aboard the Chinese-built LPD, with other likely products including Navantia’s

