Navantia combat systems selected for Chinese-built Thai LPD

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) recent announcement that Navantia had won a tender to install mission-critical equipment aboard the force’s Type 071E landing platform dock (LPD), HTMS Chang, will see the Spanish shipbuilder provide a combat management system (CMS), surveillance systems, fire control system, weapons systems, inertial navigation system and support equipment.

Awarded for a contract value of THB909.5 million (US$26.6 million), the original tender was announced last May, with other contenders believed to have included Aselsan, Hartech, IAI, Leonardo, Rafael and Thales.

Navantia will install its Catiz CMS aboard the Chinese-built LPD, with other likely products including Navantia’s