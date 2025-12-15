Mitsubishi eyes future with Australia’s Mogami selection
Since Australia’s August 2025 decision to adopt Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ (MHI) upgraded Mogami-class frigate for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), new details are emerging as arrangements are finalised.
The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has advanced to the next phase of the procurement process with MHI, with the objective of concluding commercial agreements with the company and the Japanese government in 2026.
Also known as the 06FFM, the upgraded Mogami will replace the eight-ship Anzac-class, the first of which was decommissioned in April 2024. The plan calls for the first three vessels to be built in Japan, after
