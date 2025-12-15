To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Mitsubishi eyes future with Australia’s Mogami selection

15th December 2025 - 13:23 GMT | by Roy Choo in Singapore

Under Project Sea 3000, three of the Australian upgraded Mogami-class frigates will be produced in Japan and the remaining eight will be built in Western Australia. (Australian DoD)

With Australia’s selection of the Mogami-class for Project Sea 3000, Mitsubishi is investigating local production in the next decade as potential export opportunities emerge.

Since Australia’s August 2025 decision to adopt Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ (MHI) upgraded Mogami-class frigate for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), new details are emerging as arrangements are finalised.

The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has advanced to the next phase of the procurement process with MHI, with the objective of concluding commercial agreements with the company and the Japanese government in 2026.

Also known as the 06FFM, the upgraded Mogami will replace the eight-ship Anzac-class, the first of which was decommissioned in April 2024. The plan calls for the first three vessels to be built in Japan, after

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

