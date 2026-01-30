UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns

The UK Royal Navy’s Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships programme will not face setbacks as a result of problems at Liberty Steel’s Dalzell plant, according to comments from defence minister Luke Pollard.

In a written response to an MP’s question on 22 January, Pollard said: “The current assessment of the potential impact of raw material shortage [at the plant] on the construction of the three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary is considered to be low.”

Speaking to Shephard, Ben Murray, chief of staff for Navantia UK – which is building the vessel as part of a consortium –