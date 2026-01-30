To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns

UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns

30th January 2026 - 14:24 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London, UK

RSS

Navantia UK, BMT and Harland & Wolff are the consortium working on the Fleet Solid Support ship programme. (Image: Navantia)

Shipbuilders are saying the programme is going ahead on time as the government estimates 7.7 million tonnes of steel are needed for 2026 infrastructure projects.

The UK Royal Navy’s Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships programme will not face setbacks as a result of problems at Liberty Steel’s Dalzell plant, according to comments from defence minister Luke Pollard.

In a written response to an MP’s question on 22 January, Pollard said: “The current assessment of the potential impact of raw material shortage [at the plant] on the construction of the three Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary is considered to be low.” 

Speaking to Shephard, Ben Murray, chief of staff for Navantia UK – which is building the vessel as part of a consortium –

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

​Neil Thompson

Author

​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers. He currently works as …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us