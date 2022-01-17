Indonesia commissions hospital ship and stealthy trimaran

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) commissioned two vessels in Surabaya on 14 January – a hospital ship based on the Makassar-class LPD design, and a fast attack missile craft.

The hospital ship, christened KRI Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo and bearing the pennant number ‘991’, was built by PT PAL.

PT PAL was supposed to complete this hospital ship in early December 2021, but the firm received four letters of reprimand for being behind schedule. The delays were primarily because of tardy medical equipment installation.

Adm Yudo Morgono, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, attended the commissioning ceremony and he emphasised the importance …