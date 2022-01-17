Indonesia commissions hospital ship and stealthy trimaran

BrahMos finally finds an export customer
The Philippines becomes the first customer for the BrahMos missile, which India has been diligently marketing for years.
The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) commissioned two vessels in Surabaya on 14 January – a hospital ship based on the Makassar-class LPD design, and a fast attack missile craft.
The hospital ship, christened KRI Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo and bearing the pennant number ‘991’, was built by PT PAL.
PT PAL was supposed to complete this hospital ship in early December 2021, but the firm received four letters of reprimand for being behind schedule. The delays were primarily because of tardy medical equipment installation.
Adm Yudo Morgono, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, attended the commissioning ceremony and he emphasised the importance …
The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.
Peru continues to upgrade its naval capabilities despite its limited budget.
Construction is underway of the first U212NFS submarine for the Italian Navy.
IADS for the Indian Navy will detect enemy torpedoes at long range and divert them from their intended targets.
The opening of the KATMANSIS cavitation tunnel testbed marks a further step towards industrial self-sufficiency in Turkey.