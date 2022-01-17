To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia commissions hospital ship and stealthy trimaran

17th January 2022 - 22:33 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indonesian Navy commissioned its second hospital ship, based on the Makassar-class LPD design, on 14 January. (TNI-AL)

The Indonesian Navy has a diverse fleet of vessels, and two more interesting locally built types have just been added to the fleet.

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) commissioned two vessels in Surabaya on 14 January – a hospital ship based on the Makassar-class LPD design, and a fast attack missile craft.

The hospital ship, christened KRI Dr Wahidin Sudirohusodo and bearing the pennant number ‘991’, was built by PT PAL.

PT PAL was supposed to complete this hospital ship in early December 2021, but the firm received four letters of reprimand for being behind schedule. The delays were primarily because of tardy medical equipment installation.

Adm Yudo Morgono, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, attended the commissioning ceremony and he emphasised the importance …

