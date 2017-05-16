IMDEX Asia: Singapore doubles submarine order

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen announced on 16 May that the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) will acquire an additional two Type 218SG diesel-electric submarines from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

This takes the total Type 218SG boats on order to four. The TKMS design was originally selected in November 2013, with an order for two and options for two more. The first pair of boats is already under construction at the company’s shipyard in Kiel, Germany, and will be delivered in 2020-21.

Speaking to Shephard, Thies Stüber, Type 218SG project manager at TKMS, said that the two