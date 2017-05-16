IMDEX Asia Daily News - Day One
The Official IMDEX Asia Daily News - Day One is now available to read online.
More from IMDEX Asia 2017 Show News
IMDEX Asia: China promotes armed UAVs
The Ziyan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Company, based in Zhuhai, China, promoted three new rotorcraft UAVs at IMDEX Asia 2017 in Singapore. Only one of the …
IMDEX Asia: Chinese USVs are working SCS
A new Chinese unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was unveiled by the Zhuhai-based Yunzhou Intelligence Technology at IMDEX Asia 2017 in Singapore. A large scale model …
IMDEX Asia: Lacroix to open regional office
Lacroix is set to deepen its regional footprint, with the French maker of decoys and launchers informing IMDEX Asia Daily News that it will establish …
IMDEX Asia: NDU shows spare RHIB
As part of a static display at IMDEX Asia, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) showed a new type of RHIB. The craft in question is built …
IMDEX Asia: IAI Elta goes over the horizon
Elta Systems, which is under the Israel Aerospace Industries umbrella, is promoting its new HF, over-the-horizon (OTH) radar at IMDEX Asia. The ELM-2270 radar provides …
IMDEX Asia: iXblue offers autonomous navigation capabilities
France-based iXBlue promoted its Marins series of naval inertial navigation systems at IMDEX Asia. Guillaume Dandrieux, naval business development manager, highlighted the company’s M7 as its …