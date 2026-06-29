UK Royal Navy shifts focus from warships to system-led warfare
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed plans to downsize its assault ship ambitions, stating that it will now procure “at least six” Common Combat Vessels which will be the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) first “hybrid” warship.
In a move that had been foreshadowed by Shephard Defence Insight’s naval analyst Will Lupton upon the resignation of John Healey as defence secretary on 11 June, the UK’s planned Type 83 destroyers – intended as the successor to the Type 45 – appear to have been cancelled.
The number of new warships to be procured matches the number of Type 83s that
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