GD Electric Boat wins further Virginia submarine work with $967 million contract

5th October 2023 - 14:27 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

GD EB has been awarded a new contract modification. (Photo: US Navy)

General Dynamic Electric Boat (GD EB) latest contract modification win follows several milestones marking the process of delivering Virginia-class submarines.

General Dynamic Electric Boat (GD EB) has won a US$967 million contract modification from the US Navy to provide lead-yard support, as well as development and design efforts, for Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarines. 

Work has been scheduled for completion by October 2024, with GD EB named as prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class. 

GD EB will construct the boats in a teaming arrangement with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) in Virginia, with work performed in Groton, Connecticut; McLeansville, North Carolina; Newport News, Virginia; and Newport and Quonset Point, Rhode Island.

In August 2023, the keel was laid for the USS Tang Virginia-class submarine, which is being built by GD EB. In the same month, the keel was laid of the USS Oklahoma.

In September 2023, NNS completed the pressure hull for the Virginia-class submarine USS Arkansas which is the 27th Virginia-class submarine to be built under the teaming agreement, while GD EB was awarded $517.2 million for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class spare parts.

