First Whidbey Island P-8 squadron cleared for flight

The first Boeing Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) squadron at US Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has gained Safe for Flight certification with an initial operating capability of two aircraft.

The full contingent of seven aircraft with personnel is expected before the end of August.

Squadron VP-47 will be stood up with P-8s when it has a full complement of aircraft making it the first squadron at the US west coast naval station, which will eventually be home to half of the nation’s 12 squadrons.

Boeing is currently contracted to provide 111 aircraft and 53 have been delivered but