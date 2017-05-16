To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Whidbey Island P-8 squadron cleared for flight

16th May 2017 - 11:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in NAS Whidbey Island

The first Boeing Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) squadron at US Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has gained Safe for Flight certification with an initial operating capability of two aircraft.

The full contingent of seven aircraft with personnel is expected before the end of August.

Squadron VP-47 will be stood up with P-8s when it has a full complement of aircraft making it the first squadron at the US west coast naval station, which will eventually be home to half of the nation’s 12 squadrons.

Boeing is currently contracted to provide 111 aircraft and 53 have been delivered but

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

