Firing trials of Sea Ceptor complete

The Royal Navy has successfully completed First of Class firing trials of the Sea Ceptor air defence system on board HMS Argyll, MBDA announced on 20 December.

These final qualification firings saw Sea Ceptor tested against complex scenarios, including multiple simultaneous threats.

Following the completion of Sea Ceptor’s development testing on HMS Argyll, the weapon system is now being rolled out to the Royal Navy’s other Type 23 frigates, where it will replace the Sea Wolf weapon system. The first of a series of installation test firings has been successfully completed on HMS Westminster. Each Sea Ceptor platform will similarly complete an installation test firing in due course as they prepare to re-join frontline service after their refits.

The Sea Ceptor system, which uses MBDA’s Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM), features a powerful rocket motor that provides double the range of Sea Wolf and an active radar-seeker that allows the missile to engage targets without the need for complex and costly target illuminators.

Nick Neale, manager for Sea Ceptor programme at MBDA, said: ‘The performance and capabilities of Sea Ceptor have been fully demonstrated in these trials by the Royal Navy. Recognising the complexity of the new system, the consistent level of success achieved is significant and testament to the quality of MBDA’s verification and validation process.’