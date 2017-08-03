Fincantieri's week in the spotlight
Events of the past week have proved a mixed bag for Fincantieri after its thwarted attempt to purchase shipbuilder STX France and successful conclusion of a €5 billion deal for the construction of naval ships for Qatar.
The two deals, unconnected as they are, have been played out in public as Italy’s diplomatic sector moved into action to trumpet the success of one deal while attempting to play down a potential European defence industry crisis with the other.
On 2 August at a meeting between Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, and Angelino Alfano, Italian minister of foreign
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Raytheon’s Barracuda completes anti-mine tests as company looks to expand role
Raytheon successfully completed tests in February of the Barracuda uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) mine-neutralisation system which the company is building for the US Navy (USN).
-
UK Royal Navy Type 31 frigate enters capability insertion period with Babcock
The capability insertion phase will upgrade the navy's Type 31 frigates with modern systems in addition to those specified during its design phase.
-
Aselsan completes Barbaros frigate mid-life upgrade project
The upgrade has replaced a significant number of systems and elements with indigenous Turkish technology.
-
HII and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU to explore shipbuilding collaboration
The Memorandum of Understanding focused on speeding up naval shipbuilding and production in both companies.
-
Latest Virginia-class submarine, USS Iowa, commissioned
SSN-797 was commissioned as USS Iowa, the first Virginia-class submarine of the second Trump administration. It was described as “just the beginning” of a revitalisation of US naval shipbuilding by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.
-
Raytheon, Nammo and Northrop Grumman join forces to produce MK72 solid rocket motors
MK72 is a crucial capability for the SM-3 interceptors and the Aegis BMD system.