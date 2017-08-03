Fincantieri's week in the spotlight

Events of the past week have proved a mixed bag for Fincantieri after its thwarted attempt to purchase shipbuilder STX France and successful conclusion of a €5 billion deal for the construction of naval ships for Qatar.

The two deals, unconnected as they are, have been played out in public as Italy’s diplomatic sector moved into action to trumpet the success of one deal while attempting to play down a potential European defence industry crisis with the other.

On 2 August at a meeting between Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, and Angelino Alfano, Italian minister of foreign