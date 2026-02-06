European navies line up $105.8 billion in unawarded contracts for 2026
An estimated US$105.8 billion in unawarded opportunities in the European naval domain is forecast to be awarded in 2026, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight.
Of this, $93.5 billion is forecast to be spent over the next decade, indicating a significant investment in the shipbuilding industry by European nations. Additionally, this procurement involves an estimated 287 vessels, of which up to 47 are corvettes and more than 20 are frigates.
The three most significant contributors to this are Germany with $35.3 billion, France with $18.9 billion and Italy with $10.7 billion.
More from Naval Warfare
Spain’s F100 upgrade mirrors Aegis modernisation paths in allied navies
The Spanish Navy’s Alvaro de Bazan-class of air defence frigates will receive the latest Aegis Weapon System technology among other modernisations to extend the service life to 2045.
UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns
Shipbuilders are saying the programme is going ahead on time as the government estimates 7.7 million tonnes of steel are needed for 2026 infrastructure projects.
Raytheon unveils details of its proposal for the US Navy/NATO ESSM Next Significant Variant
In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Raytheon’s VP of Shipboard Missiles disclosed what improvements the company plans to offer for the Sea Sparrow NSV.
US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s 50-year service highlights capability gaps in Antarctica
Delays in the construction of the Polar Security Cutter – the future substitute for the Polar Star – are likely to prolong the ageing icebreaker’s service time even more, putting the USCG in a risky position.