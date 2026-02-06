To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

European navies line up $105.8 billion in unawarded contracts for 2026

6th February 2026 - 16:35 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

The French Navy’s sole aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, is due for replacement in 2038, with France expected to award an $11.8 billion programme contract for a next-generation nuclear aircraft carrier this year. (Photo: Merissa Daley/US Navy)

France, Germany and Italy lead the way on unawarded naval defence opportunities that could be awarded this year, but across Europe countries are ramping up their spending efforts to face geopolitical challenges.

An estimated US$105.8 billion in unawarded opportunities in the European naval domain is forecast to be awarded in 2026, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight.

Of this, $93.5 billion is forecast to be spent over the next decade, indicating a significant investment in the shipbuilding industry by European nations. Additionally, this procurement involves an estimated 287 vessels, of which up to 47 are corvettes and more than 20 are frigates.

The three most significant contributors to this are Germany with $35.3 billion, France with $18.9 billion and Italy with $10.7 billion.

A large

William Lupton

Author

William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

