European navies line up $105.8 billion in unawarded contracts for 2026

An estimated US$105.8 billion in unawarded opportunities in the European naval domain is forecast to be awarded in 2026, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight.

Of this, $93.5 billion is forecast to be spent over the next decade, indicating a significant investment in the shipbuilding industry by European nations. Additionally, this procurement involves an estimated 287 vessels, of which up to 47 are corvettes and more than 20 are frigates.

The three most significant contributors to this are Germany with $35.3 billion, France with $18.9 billion and Italy with $10.7 billion.

A large