Euronaval 2016: Thales AUSS expands unmanned roles (video)
At this year's naval extravaganza that is Euronaval, held in Paris, Thales took the opportunity to unveil one of its newer products, the Autonomous Underwater and Surface System (AUSS).
Alexis Morel, Thales' CEO of underwater systems, told Shephard how this next-generation concept differs from the current generation of USVs and AUVs.
For more from Euronaval 2016, see our dedicated news page.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Euronaval 2016 Show News
-
Euronaval 2016: Kelvin Hughes sees French potential
Eager to explore the potential in the French domestic and export markets, UK-based Kelvin Hughes attended Euronaval to make its case for the SharpEye radar. …
-
Euronaval 2016: Collaboration key for unmanned future (video)
As the use of unmanned vessels in the maritime domain increases, the next major challenge for industry and navies will be how these vehicles collaborate …
-
Euronaval 2016: CNIM crafts new amphibious landing concept (video)
French industrial group CNIM used this year's Euronaval in Paris, France, to unveil a 'shore-to-shore' variant of its L-Cat amphibious landing craft. The variant, based …
-
Euronaval 2016: France and UK further MCM programme
Last week at Euronaval the UK and France signed an agreement to continue development of the maritime mine countermeasure (MCM) programme to produce an unmanned …
-
Euronaval 2016: Lacroix shows off ship protection (video)
French company Lacroix is displaying its new Sylena Mk2 decoy launcher system at this year's Euronaval, the first time it has been showcased at Europe's …
-
Euronaval 2016: That's a wrap (video)
After a week of interviews and press briefings at this year's Euronaval in Paris, editor Richard Thomas and staff reporter Grant Turnbull discuss some of …