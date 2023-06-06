Contenders for Malaysia’s LMS Batch 2 tender emerge at LIMA 2023
Malaysia signed contracts for two ATR 72 MPA aircraft and three Anka-S MALE UAVs at LIMA 2023 in Langkawi. However, the naval competition attracting the greatest attention at the exhibition was a second batch of Littoral Mission Ships (LMS).
Under the original contract, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) received four LMS from Wuhan Shipyard in China in 2020-22. Indeed, two of these 700t Keris-class vessels were present at LIMA, but sources told Shephard the 68.8m-long boats are not performing well.
Their relatively small size results in less-than-ideal seakeeping in bad weather, plus they are not well armed as they
