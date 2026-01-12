Can the West keep up with China’s “XXL” uncrewed submarines?
As global militaries continue to focus on advancing autonomous and uncrewed capabilities to tackle emerging threats, multiple navies made significant progress in 2025 on their uncrewed submarine developments – and notably on extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs).
While conventional submarines remain crucial to contemporary fleets, autonomous, crewless platforms aim to work alongside traditional vessels to enhance the functions of the force; in much the same way as uncrewed capabilities are increasingly becoming crucial to air and land exercises.
With uses ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), mine-laying and mine countermeasures and payload delivery, XLUUVs can operate in challenging or dangerous
