Boeing to upgrade Royal Australian Navy communications system

29th May 2025 - 09:33 GMT | by Peter Taberner in Leicester, England

The RAN’s Anzac-class frigates will be included in Project Sea 1442 Phase 5. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The improvements to the navy fleet are part of a vision to create a single integrated network to enhance transmissions across the Australian Defence Force (ADF) incorporating its naval, air and land forces.

Boeing Defence Australia has been awarded a A$200 million (US$226 million) contract to deliver the ADF’s Project Sea 1442 Phase 5, a communications modernisation programme which aims to create an interoperable system known as the Maritime Warfighter Network (MWN).

Under the project it is planned to install the first integrated system on a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ship in the first quarter of 2027. Overall, there are eight ships that are part of the communications project, and it is anticipated that all of them will be fitted with the advanced system by mid-2029.

The government, following its Defence Strategic Review,

