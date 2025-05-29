Boeing to upgrade Royal Australian Navy communications system

Boeing Defence Australia has been awarded a A$200 million (US$226 million) contract to deliver the ADF’s Project Sea 1442 Phase 5, a communications modernisation programme which aims to create an interoperable system known as the Maritime Warfighter Network (MWN).

Under the project it is planned to install the first integrated system on a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ship in the first quarter of 2027. Overall, there are eight ships that are part of the communications project, and it is anticipated that all of them will be fitted with the advanced system by mid-2029.

The government, following its Defence Strategic Review,