BAE Systems to repair two USN destroyers

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair is to undertake extended dry-docking work on USS Carney (pictured), plus depot modernisation of USS Winston Churchill.

Work on the two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers is scheduled for completion by July 2022.

The contract has a baseline value of $83.5 million, rising to $211.6 million if all options are exercised.

Carney was most recently based at Naval Station Rota in Spain, before leaving for its homeport in Mayport, Florida, in late June 2020.

Winston Churchill was part of Carrier Strike Group 12, centred on the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

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