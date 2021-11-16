Autonomous Mine Hunting: Embracing the Future of MCM (Studio)

Around the world, navies are considering the use of autonomous platforms for the mine countermeasure mission (MCM).

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.

At WISEX, Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK demonstrated their autonomous MCM solution to the Royal Navy.

The two companies showcased the advantages of integrating the AQS-20C advanced sonar with the ARCIMS USV.