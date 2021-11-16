Autonomous Mine Hunting: Embracing the Future of MCM (Studio)

US Navy contracts RE2 Robotics to join project CLAMS
RE2 Robotics joins US Navy effort to develop a control system to improve UUV manipulation capabilities.
The WISEX exercise in Scotland in October gave the Royal Navy further insight into autonomous MCM operations.
At WISEX, Raytheon Technologies and Atlas Elektronik UK demonstrated their autonomous MCM solution to the Royal Navy.
The two companies showcased the advantages of integrating the AQS-20C advanced sonar with the ARCIMS USV.
HMS Cutlass is one of two new vessels for the RN Gibraltar Squadron.
Flexibility of USNS Apalachicola will allow support for a wide range of operations.
Australia's second and final AOR from Navantia has entered service.
GE Power Conversion wins its third contract from US Navy Military Sealift Command.
Airbus is delivering BLoS comms capability for all the UK CSG, while Skynet 6A has begun production.